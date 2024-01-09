India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details – All You Need To Know

Team India is gearing up for its final T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in June. The Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, commencing with the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (January 11).

Rohit Sharma makes his return to the T20 fold, leading the Indian side for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup exit. In contrast, young talent Ibrahim Zadran will captain a full-strength Afghanistan side. This marks the inaugural T20I series between India and Afghanistan, although the two teams have encountered each other multiple times in previous T20 World Cups and Asia Cups.

Mohali Weather Forecast on January 11

Expect a chilly evening in Mohali with a maximum temperature of 14°C, dropping to as low as 9°C towards the end. No rain is forecasted on match day or in the lead-up, ensuring an uninterrupted contest.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Pitch Report

The Mohali pitch is anticipated to predominantly favor the batsmen, although bowlers could find some assistance with the new ball. Most encounters at the PCA stadium result in high-scoring affairs. Having hosted nine T20I matches in the past, the chasing team has emerged victorious on most occasions.

India T20I Record in PCA Stadium Mohali

Matches: 4

Won: 3, Lost: 1

Won Batting First: 0, Won Chasing: 3

Highest Total: 211, Lowest Total: 208

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Dates, Timing, and Telecast Info

Match Date: Thursday, January 11

Match Start Time: 7 PM IST

TV Channels: Sports 18-1 SD & HD, Colors Cineplex

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Free)

India Squad For T20I Series Against Afghanistan:

- Rohit Sharma (C)

- S Gill

- Y Jaiswal

- Virat Kohli

- Tilak Varma

- Rinku Singh

- Jitesh Sharma (wk)

- Sanju Samson (wk)

- Shivam Dube

- W Sundar

- Axar Patel

- Ravi Bishnoi

- Kuldeep Yadav

- Arshdeep Singh

- Avesh Khan

- Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Squad for T20I Series Against India:

- Ibrahim Zadran (C)

- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK)

- Ikram Alikhil (WK)

- Hazratullah Zazai

- Rahmat Shah

- Najibullah Zadran

- Mohammad Nabi

- Karim Janat

- Azmatullah Omarzai

- Sharafuddin Ashraf

- Mujeeb Ur Rahman

- Fazalhaq Farooqi

- Fareed Ahmad

- Naveen Ul Haq

- Noor Ahmad

- Mohammad Saleem

- Qais Ahmad

- Gulbadin Naib

- Rashid Khan