Afghanistan Cricketer Noor Ali Zadran Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Afghanistan cricketer Noor Ali Zadran declared his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, March 7. The seasoned cricketer's final appearance in international cricket took place in a one-off Test match against Ireland, where he opened the batting alongside his nephew Ibrahim Ali Zadran.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Noor Ali Zadran's retirement via their official Twitter handle, stating, "𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐙𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞! Top-order batter @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and has scored 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a hundred to his name."

The retirement announcement was made ahead of the first ODI in the three-match series against Ireland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Although not part of the ODI squad, Noor Ali received a special guard of honor from Afghanistan players as he walked off the field before the series opener.

𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐙𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞! 👍



Top-order batter @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and has scored 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a hundred to his name.#AFGvIREpic.twitter.com/8UGGNjvBM0 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 7, 2024

Noor Ali Zadran made history when he received his first Test cap from his nephew Ibrahim ahead of the one-off Test against Sri Lanka in January 2024, becoming the oldest Afghanistan player to debut in the longest format.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Noor Ali Zadran expressed his intention to continue playing in domestic cricket, representing Mis Ainak Knights.

Noor Ali Zadran made his international debut for Afghanistan in an ODI match against Scotland in April 2009, coinciding with Afghanistan receiving ODI status from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In 2010, he made his T20I debut against Canada and played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's qualification for the 2010 T20 World Cup by defeating Ireland in the qualifiers. He was a part of Afghanistan's squad for the tournament in the West Indies.

Noor Ali Zadran's standout performance in ODIs came against Canada, where he recorded his maiden century, scoring 114 off 127 balls. Despite his valiant effort, Afghanistan faced defeat against India in the 2010 T20 World Cup, where he scored 50 off 48 balls.

After 14 years since his international debut, Zadran received his Test cap from his nephew Ibrahim Ali Zadran. He played two Tests before deciding to retire from international cricket.

Throughout his illustrious international career, Noor Ali Zadran played 51 ODIs, 23 T20Is, and 2 Tests, amassing a total of 1930 runs with 11 half-centuries to his name. His contributions to Afghan cricket will be remembered as he embarks on a new chapter in domestic cricket.