After Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra tests positive for COVID-19

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra has tested positive for Covid-19. The former actress took to their respective social media handles and informed their fans and well-wishers about the same. Geeta Barsa recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself sporting a blue jacket and revealed that she had been tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the picture on her Instagram stories in which she was also seen lying on her bed while taking a selfie. She further added a note in which she stated that even after being so careful and trying to dodge the virus for two years, it finally caught them. The caption read, "Quarantine Mode After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us."

Geeta Basra's husband and ex Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he too have been tested positive for Covid-19. he also informed his fans that he was having mild symptoms and had been quarantined himself while taking all the necessary precautions. He then urged everyone to get themselves tested at the earliest who had been in contact with him. While signing off, he urged everyone to be safe and take care of themselves. The note read, "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care." (sic)For the unversed, Geeta, who is best known for her role in Emraan Hashmi's 'The Train', tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The two have a daughter named Hinaya and a son named Jovan.

