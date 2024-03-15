Harbhajan Singh Roasts Pakistani Cricket Fan Wishing for IND-PAK Cricketers Playing Together in IPL

India's iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh made headlines with his candid response to a Pakistan cricket fan dreaming of Indian and Pakistani players featuring together in the IPL. The fan's post, showcasing edited images of players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi alongside Indian stars, prompted Singh to dismiss the idea, stating, "No Indian has such dreams...you guys, please stop dreaming. Wake up now." This incident underscored the ongoing cricketing fervor between the two nations.

No indian hv such dreams .. you guys plz stop dreaming 😴😂😂 wake up now https://t.co/EmraFXiIah — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2024

In recent commentary on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh discussed the upcoming T20I World Cup in the United States. He expressed confidence in India's batting maestro Virat Kohli, dismissing doubts about Kohli's inclusion in the 2024 T20I World Cup squad. Singh asserted, "A player like Virat Kohli not winning a World Cup? I can’t digest it," emphasizing Kohli's determination to clinch the trophy.

Speaking about Kohli's temporary absence from the Test series against England due to the birth of his son, Harbhajan noted that Kohli's focus would shift to the IPL and subsequently to the T20I World Cup. Kohli's return to international cricket is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Harbhajan Singh's cricketing legacy is illustrious, marked by his pivotal role in India's successes across formats. He gained global recognition in 2001 with a remarkable performance against Australia, including the first-ever hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket. His adaptability was evident in his participation in the inaugural T20I World Cup and his contribution to India's 2002 Champions Trophy victory.

Over his distinguished career, Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, amassing a total of 711 wickets and showcasing his batting prowess with 3569 runs. His longevity and impact in Indian cricket history solidify his status as one of the finest spinners to grace the sport.