After three decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns plot allotted for developing cricket academy

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has offered to return the land allotted to him over three decades back for developing a cricket academy in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the former skipper has said that he is returning the land as he is unable to develop it as a cricket academy.

As per a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) official, the land was allotted to the cricketer over 30 years back for the purpose of developing a cricket academy. Questions were raised for not developing it even after 30 years of allotment. The state government had given some relaxation in norms and conditions for its development. Gavaskar has now expressed his willingness to return the land.

The land belonged to MHADA before allotment and will return to it after procedures are completed.

The Maharashtra state government had in September last year given permission to Sunil Gavaskar Foundation to convert the reserved plot in the Bandra-Kurla complex into an indoor academy complex into a full-fledged multi-facility sports complex.

Gavaskar Foundation was allotted the plot measuring 2,000 square metres way back in 1988.

