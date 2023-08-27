Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host ICC World Cup 2023 opening ceremony

The ICC World Cup 2023 opening ceremony is all set to be hosted by Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium a day prior to the first match of the showpiece tournament, according to reports.This iconic stadium not only holds the honour of hosting the opening match on October 5 but also the final on November 19.

The members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), members of the executive board of the global cricket governing body, and representatives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be present on the occasion.All 10 captains are likely to be present for the opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.The marque clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is also scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium on October 14. The closing ceremony is also likely to be hosted at the same venue before the summit clash. The stadium in Motera was renovated between 2016 and 2020 after which its capacity increased from 54,000 to 132,000.