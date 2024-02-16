Anand Mahindra Offers Thar SUV to Sarfaraz Khan's Father for Being an Inspirational Parent

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, has offered Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad, a Thar SUV for being an 'inspirational father'. "Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar," the chairperson shared on X.

Naushad has played a monumental role in Sarfaraz's cricket career over the last 15-odd years. Naushad, an employee with the Western Railways, hails from a humble background. His journey from selling toffees and cucumbers in moving trains to selling trackpants for a living reflects the grit and determination required to support Sarfaraz's cricketing ambitions. Despite facing financial challenges, Naushad steadfastly stood by his son, providing unwavering support through the ups and downs of his cricketing career.

pic.twitter.com/fnWkoJD6Dp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2024

Sarfaraz's Test debut, marked by receiving the Test cap from former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, was a significant milestone not just for the player but also for his family. The emotional moment, witnessed by Sarfaraz's wife, brother, and especially his father Naushad, who was moved to tears, marked the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance in domestic cricket, including the challenging Ranji Trophy.

Sarfaraz's debut innings was nothing short of spectacular. Coming in to bat at the fall of India's fourth wicket with the score at 237, he showcased nerves of steel and accelerated his batting from the third gear to the fifth in no time. Achieving a joint second-fastest fifty on debut by an Indian, he reached his half-century in just 48 balls. Sarfaraz's innings included nine fours and a six, contributing to a partnership of 77 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before getting run out.