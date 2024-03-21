Rohit Sharma's Surprise Revelation: I Played With Sarfaraz Khan's Father Says Test Cap Belongs To Him As Well

Rohit Sharma, in a interview acknowledged the contribution of debutant players in the recently concluded Test series against England and even called it one of his most challenging ones.In absence of some big stars including Virat Kohli the five-Test home series saw several youngsters ake their debut as India showed resilience to fight back after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad.

Looking back at all five debutants, Rohit admitted he had a blast leading this enthusiastic bunch of youngsters. The India captain revealed that although he had tracked their progress in the domestic circuit, he understood they needed to be dealt with carefully. And as it turned out, Rohit handled the challenge at hand exceedingly well. All five guys had wonderful things to say about their captain, and it wouldn't have been possible without Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid's unparalleled support.

The India skipper cited the example of Sarfaraz Khan, saying he had seen his journey, having played against his father as a youngster."I was just lost in their debuts. I was enjoying their debuts so much because their parents were there. There was so much emotion. I have played with Sarfaraz's father in Kanga league when I was very young."His father was a left handed batter. He was an aggressive player and very well known in Mumbai cricket circles. I wanted to acknowledge his effort and hard work that had paid off with his son playing for India. I just wanted to tell him that his son's Test cap belongs as much to him as his son," Rohit said.