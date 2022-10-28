Anjali Sharma lauds BCCI for bringing pay parity for men, women cricketers

Former Indian cricketer Anjali Sharma lauded the step taken by BCCI to bridge the pay gap between men and women cricketers after it announced equal match fees for both genders on Thursday.

Terming the step a historic one, the former India player called it encouraging not only for Indian women cricketers but female players across the globe from all sports and said, "It is a historic and encouraging step not just for cricket but for all women players. Really happy for women cricketers in India."

Citing the possible reason for this step, Anjali Sharma said, "Women's cricketers have been performing well and that is why, you see such encouragement. I want to congratulate the new BCCI president and Jay Shah for taking this step."

The former player couldn't contain her excitement and said that it felt as if this step by BCCI is an achievement for herself.

"I am very excited after hearing this news. I felt as if this is my achievement. Exposure is also provided by BCCI as there are a lot of opportunities due to the multiple formats that cricket is played in now," said Anjali stressing the exposure available for aspiring female cricketers.

Talking about the importance of women's IPL, she said, "IPL is also an excellent opportunity for players who are not able to make it to the national team. It will encourage females in cricket to play with more enthusiasm with parents also rallying behind them."

In a historic move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historical development.

"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

