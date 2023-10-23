Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli misses Sachin Tendulkar's record-equalling 49th ODI hundred

India registered their fifth consecutive win in the World Cup 2023 by beating New Zealand. Virat Kohli led Team India to victory with his match-winning knock of 95 runs. India won the match by 4 wickets and Virat Kohli scored 95 runs. While inching closer to yet another ton, the Indian batsman was caught out, missing out on Sachin Tendulkar's record-equalling 49th ODI hundred. After the match concluded, Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and congratulated him on his magnificent innings. Sharing a post of ICC, she added a blue heart. In the second story, she re-shared a video of the ICC and Cricket World Cup and wrote, "Always proud of you (red heart).And, in the last story, the actress re-shared a post by Royal Challengers Banglore and wrote, "Storm chaser (red heart)." Virat scored 95 runs out of 104 balls.

A few days ago, Kohli scored a century in the India vs Bangladesh match. His wife took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a special story that read "𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘿! Number 48 in ODIs... Number 78 in international cricket... Take a bow King Kohli." She captioned the story with a heart-filled kiss emoji and a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are proud parents of their daughter Vamika, are reportedly expecting to welcome their second child. The rumors about the couple's second pregnancy sparked after the actress was spotted with an apparent baby bump in some of her recent videos. However, the couple has not reacted to the reports yet. Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in November 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka will soon be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.



