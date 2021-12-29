Arjun Tendulkar named in Mumbai Ranji squad for upcoming domestic season

Arjun Tendulkar has been included in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy. Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, got his maiden call-up for the first two matches of the season. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer had previously represented Mumbai in a couple of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 games, last season. Reacting to the call-up, Arjun said it is a dream come true for him. "It is an honour to be selected to represent Mumbai in the prestigious Ranji Trophy. It is a dream come true for me. I am eagerly looking forward to giving my best for the team," Tendulkar Jr said. The squad will be led by Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai have been clubbed with Karnataka, Delhi, Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in the Elite Group C. They play their games in Kolkata. The Ranji Trophy starts on January 13 but before that the players will have to undergo five-day quarantine in respective centres from January 6 to 10. Mumbai play their first game against Maharashtra from January 13.ll-rounder Shivam Dube, who has played one ODI and 13 T20Is, has been also picked by the selection committee that has Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi.The bowling attack will be led by experienced pacer Dhaval Kulkarni. Medium pacer Mohit Awasthi, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, off-spinner Shashank Attarde and left-arm medium pacer Roystan Dias form the bowling attack

