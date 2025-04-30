Prithvi Shaw Shares Cryptic Post Amid IPL 2025: ‘Nobody Can Understand’

Out-of-favour Indian opener Prithvi Shaw recently shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, hinting at personal and professional struggles. The post featured a scene from the popular web series Mirzapur, showing a character speaking about how only those who go through hard times truly understand their pain. Shaw captioned it with, "Koi nahi samaj sakta (Nobody can understand)."

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram Story

Once considered a rising star in Indian cricket, Shaw is currently facing a difficult phase in his career. The attacking batter did not find a buyer in the IPL 2025 mega auction and is not part of the ongoing season. He was also dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad after just two matches and was not included in the team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

However, in a positive development, Shaw has been announced as one of the icon players for the upcoming third season of the Mumbai T20 League. The tournament will be held at Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

Other icon players in the league include Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande.