Arjun Tendulkar suffers freak accident, all rounder gets bitten by dog

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar revealed that he had a freak accident ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The MI all-rounder had played only a handful of games this season after making his IPL debut last month.

Ahead of IPL 2023’s match no. 63, Arjun Tendulkar was seen telling LSG players that he had got bitten by a dog on his bowling arm a day earlier. The LSG player Yudhvir Singh asks Arjun Tendulkar, ‘How are you doing brother?’ to which Arjun Tendulkar replies, “A dog bit me, a day before”, while showing his bowling hand. Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, played in 4 matches this season and picked up 3 wickets. The Mumbai all-rounder, who shifted base to Goa to play Ranji Trophy cricket last season, was bought by five-time IPL winners MI for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction. LSG and MI are placed next to each other in the points table, making the encounter more thrilling. MI is in the third spot with 14 points with seven wins and five losses. Whereas, LSG is just behind MI with 13 points, losing five matches and winning six.