"As a father, I know"... Akshay Kumar comes out in support of Shikhar Dhawan

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a heartwrenching social media post revealed that he hasn't met his son, Zoravar for over a year after his separation form his wife Aesha Mukherji. Dhawan shared the heartbreaking note on his Instagram handle, after which it drew immense support from his fans, including actor Akshay Kumar, who penned a message for him.

Akshay wrote, "Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar (Have faith)...millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless." He also tagged the cricketer.Shikhar and his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee parted ways after in October. During the separation, the family court of Delhi granted divorce and said the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.