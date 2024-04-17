Farida Jalal To Make Comeback on Big Screen After 4 Years With Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' Movie

Farida Jalal who has played role of mother and grandmother to many superstars was last seen in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020. She has also done remarkable work on Indian Televison. Veteran actress Farida Jalal is soon going to make comeback on silver screen opposite Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Welcome to Jungle.

Farida Jalal is going to play very important role in action-adventure comedy film directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. As per times now reports, Makers where very Kneen to rope in Farida Jalal in this movie as she was perfect match for that role, and She also said yes when it was offered to her.

The latest addition to the Welcome franchise, "Welcome to the Jungle," serves as a standalone sequel to its predecessors, "Welcome" (2007) and "Welcome Back" (2015). Led by an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, the film continues the comedic saga of familial and social entanglements.

Farida Jalal, whose career commenced with the 1967 film "Taqdeer," has garnered recognition for her roles in iconic movies such as "Aradhana" (1969), "Paras" (1971), "Henna" (1991), and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995). Renowned for her portrayal of maternal figures and resilient women in the 1990s and early 2000s, Jalal's contributions extend beyond cinema to the television realm with notable appearances in shows like "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi," "Dekh Bhai Dekh," and "Shararat."