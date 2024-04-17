Ekta Kapoor Refutes Smriti Irani's Claims About How She Got 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Role

Actor -turned politician union minister Smriti Irani made her television debut with star plus show, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhau Thi'. The show was instant hint, and she became household name. In one interview Smriti revealed about how she got the role. Smriti claimed that an astrologer was sitting in Ekta Kapoor's office who spotted her and asked the TV Czarina to rope her, surprisingly producer Ekta Kapoor declined these claims and told this not true.

Ekta Kapoor shared the viral reel on her handle where Smriti was talking and said "Not True!! Monisha. Got ur Audition we saw you and chose you in one second. "

Smriti Irani shared with Curly Tales how she landed a role on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She mentioned that it wasn't due to her personality but rather an astrologer named Janardhan who spotted her in Ekta Kapoor's office and predicted her future stardom. Initially there to sign a contract for a sister's role, she was surprised to learn that Ekta had been advised by the astrologer to work with her as she would become a prominent figure in the country. This led to Ekta approaching her immediately to inquire about the contract signing.