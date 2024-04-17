Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Samarth Jurel to Participate, Isha Malviya On Backup List

Samarth Jurel who entered in colors tv controversial show Bigg Boss 17 as Isha Malviya's Boyfriend is soon going to be a part of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' This news comes after their breakup, couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Many other tv celebrity name are on the makers list. Talking about the Isha Malviya, her name is on backup list while her ex- Abhishek has also been confirmed for this show.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the makers have decided to shift the location to Bulgaria. The show will now be shot in the exotic country. The portal has learnt that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel has been finalized for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 this year. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

The major names that are constantly popping up as a eligible contestant for Khatron ke Khiladi are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Jiya Shankar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Helly Shah, Feroza Khan aka Khanzaadi and others.