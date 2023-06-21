Ashes 2023: Australia and England docked WTC points for slow over-rates

Australia and England have both been penalised for slow over-rates in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston losing two World Test Championship [WTC] points each while players from both sides have been fined 40% of their match fees. Match referee Andy Pycroft ruled that both teams were two overs short of their targets after time allowances were factored in. Teams are docked one WTC point, and 20% of their match fee for each over they are short of their target.

Both captains, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes, accepted the sanctions. Incidentally, Australia, the champions in the just concluded 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship, missed out on qualification to the final of the inaugural 2019-21 season due to an overrate offence in the Boxing Day Test of 2020.The penalties mean England are on negative two points after losing their opening Test of the new WTC cycle, while Australia are on ten points, having accrued 12 for their dramatic two-wicket victory. Australia were fined 80% of their match fees in the WTC final at the Oval two weeks ago for slow over-rates. They also missed a spot at the 2021 WTC final in Southampton due to being docked crucial WTC points for slow over-rates in that cycle.