Ashes 2023: England announce unchanged squad for fourth Test

England have named their squad for the fourht Ashes Test against Australia. The winners of the Leeds Test have not made any changes to their squad, as the same set of players will be preparing for the Manchester Test.After winning the third Test, England finally opened their account as the series currently stands at 2-1 in favour of the visitors. The previous game saw Jonny Bairstow making plenty of errors behind the stumps, but the wicketkeeper-batter has received a heads up for the upcoming game as he will continue to keep the gloves. While there were fitness concerns surrounding Ollie Robinson over the course of the third Test, he continues to retain his spot in the squad.

The squad will be further pruned with England making it a habit to name their eleven on the eve of the Test. One of the big questions that will surround that is if Anderson will be included on his home turf.Anderson himself has no misgivings about the decisions being made. "They will pick the strongest team to compete with Australia that particular week. I am completely happy with whatever they decide."I know I am not guaranteed to play the next Test and I will completely understand if they want to stick with the winning team. The selection side is out of my hands. I just make sure that I am in a good place and ready to play," Anderson had written in his column for The Telegraph. Ahead of the third Test where Anderson was dropped, Stokes had hinted that there was every chance that England's highest wicket-taker could make his way back for the fourth Test."We were very open and honest and clear with each other before the series started that it's going to be very tough to ask the bowlers to play every game this summer. It's a good chance for Jimmy to rest up and then get ready to charge in from the Jimmy Anderson End at Old Trafford next week," Stokes had said.