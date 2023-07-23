Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

Manchester, July 23 Former captain Michael Vaughan believes that if England manage to secure a victory on the final day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test on Sunday, they will be in a favorable position to win the series.

After rain allowed only 30 overs of play on Saturday, Australia will resume their innings on 214-5, 61 runs behind on Day 5. If England take five quick wickets on Sunday, they will be able to level the series before heading into the crucial fifth Test next week at The Oval.

Highlighting the importance of day five, Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special that it will "decide the series".

"If England win they'll win at The Oval, whatever team Australia pick. Australia will be totally gone in terms of energy. If Australia get away with it - and they'll need some weather to help - then the momentum and energy will be back in Australia's legs," he added.

Throughout the history of the Ashes series, England have never come from a 0-2 deficit and won the series.

"I look at the mentality of the England dressing room and will they really be itching to put on their best performance when all they can do is draw the Ashes? They should and they will and they'll give it a good effort but sometimes subconsciously you just drop off because you can't win the series," Vaughan said.

Australia, currently leading the series 2-1, only require a draw at Old Trafford to retain the Ashes. As the current holders, they will keep the urn if the five-Test contest ends in a level outcome.

