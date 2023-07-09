Ashes 3rd Test: Australian bowlers keep their side in the game, England needs 98 runs to win

Leeds [UK], July 9 : The Australian bowlers came to the rescue, salvaging the first session for their team by capturing four wickets. England now requires 98 runs to secure victory in the 3rd Test in order to prevent Australia from clinching the series.

After the conclusion of the first session of Day 5, England is 154/4. On the crease is Harry Brook batting on 40* and Ben Stokes on 7*.

Mitchell Starc took two wickets, Pat Cummins have one scalp to his name and Mitchell Marsh took one wicket in the first session.

At the beginning of the first session, England were 37/0. Zak Crawley was batting on 15* and Ben Duckett is on 20*. England needed 214 runs to win.

In the 9th over, Mitchell Starc got the wicket of Ben Duckett by lbw. Ben Duckett scored 23 runs off 31 balls while hitting three boundaries.

In the 13.4 over, Mitchell Starc strike again this time he took the wicket of Moeen Ali who was surprisingly sent on to bat at No 3. Mitchell Starc ripped apart the leg stump of Moeen Ali. The English batter, Moeen Ali scored 5 runs of 15 balls.

In the 20th over, Mitchel Marsh got the wicket of Zak Crawley. A slight knick of the bat led the ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Zak Crawley scored 44 runs off 55 balls while hitting five boundaries.

In the 29th over, Pat Cummins got the important wicket of Joe Root. A slight edge off the bat led the ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Joe Root scored 21 runs off 32 balls while hitting three boundaries.

Brief Score: Australia 263 & 224 (Travis Head 77, Khawaja 43; Broad 3-35) vs England 237 & 153/4 (Harry Brook 40* , Zack Crawly 44, Ben Stokes 7* & Mitchell Starc 2.44).

