Ashes: Labuschagne, Head extend Australia's lead to 371 runs (Dinner, Day 4)

England might have made a storming start to Day Four but Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head made sure the hosts maintained the driver's seat in the ongoing second Ashes Test on Sunday.

Australia have a lead of 371 runs in the second innings with six wickets intact after the dinner break on Day Four of the second Test. Australia has scored 134/4 in the second innings with Labuschagne (31*) and Head (45*) on the crease.

Resuming Day Four at 45/1, Australia got off to a bad start as a double strike from England bowlers put the hosts on the backfoot. Anderson and Broad picked up the wickets of Michael Neser (3) and Marcus Harris (23) respectively to give England a firing start.

A few minutes later, Robinson removed Steve Smith as the Australian stand-in skipper was caught down the leg-side by Jos Buttler leaving the hosts at 55/4.

On Saturday, Australia were in control of the ongoing second Ashes Test after the stumps on Day three as they lead England by 282 runs.

In the last session on Day Three, Aussies had ended their innings at 45/1 after bowling out England for 236. England who were in control in the first session found themselves in a deep hole after losing 8 wickets for 86 runs on Saturday.

However, England fought back on Sunday afternoon as Broad, Anderson and Robinson gave the visitors crucial breakthroughs.

Dawid Malan and Joe Root top-scored for England with innings of 80 and 62 respectively. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were the only other batters for visitors to reach the double-figure mark.

Australia had scored 473/9 declared in the first innings of the second Ashes Test.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 declared and 134/4 (Labuschagne 31*, Travis Head 45*; Anderson 1-8) vs England 236.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor