Ashish Nehra declines offer to be Team India's T20I coach after IPL success

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had apparently approached Ashish Nehra to take over as Team India's T20I coach following the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia. There is uncertainty surrounding the coaching aspect, with Rahul Dravid's contract coming to an end as well.According to a report by the Indian Express, the former India pacer turned down the offer. Nehra has attained a lot of success in his head coach stint with the Gujarat Titans, where he guided the team to the title in the 2022 season, and led them to second place in the 2023 edition.

Dravid’s contract had expired after the ICC World Cup 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has offered a new contract to the veteran. The showpiece event of T20 cricket will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June next year. Over the past two years, Dravid has been the coach in all three formats. Dravid’s contract ended after the ODI WC, but as per reports, the Indian board has offered him an extension. It will now be interesting to see Dravid takes it or not.Nehra was a member of the Indian team that was one of the joint-winners of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, which the title was also shared with Sri Lanka, and was a member of the team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup although he didn't play in the final.In January 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed Nehra as their bowling coach. He retained his position for the 2019 IPL.In January 2022, he was appointed the head coach of newly formed Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans