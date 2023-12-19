Ashish Nehra's quirky blazer style steals the show at IPL Auction 2024, Netizens React

The 2024 IPL auction was a whirlwind of high-stakes bidding and nail-biting player grabs, but amidst the frenzy, one unexpected element stole the spotlight: Ashish Nehra's unique fashion statement. The former cricketer, known for his flamboyant personality, donned his coat in a way that resembled him wrapping himself in a cozy "kambal" (blanket). This unconventional style choice quickly went viral, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions and observations from netizens.
Some even speculated about the deeper meaning behind the blanket, with theories ranging from Nehra warding off the auction's "bidding chills" to him preparing for the post-auction nap he definitely deserved. But beyond the laughs and memes, Nehra's kambal act also sparked genuine admiration. Many commended his ability to stay relaxed and comfortable amidst the high-pressure environment, reminding everyone that it's okay to prioritize personal comfort even in the midst of professional chaos
Here's a glimpse into the Twitterverse's take on Nehra's "kambal" coat:
- Nehra ji supermacy ! Coat ko bhi ulta lapet liya Such a genuine heart person. #Ashishnehra #iplauction2024
- Ashish Nehra Desi Indian Reverse coat
- Coat pahnane ka tarika thoda casual hai #ashishnehra #IPL2024Auction
- Ashish Nehra is me in winters/ rooms with AC. I will cover myself with anything and everything to stay warm. #iplauction2024
This is developing story...