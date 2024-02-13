MS Dhoni Shares Quality Time with Ex-Teammates Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and Parthiv Patel Ahead of IPL 2024

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, former Team India skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted hanging out with his former India teammates Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra. Parthiv even shared a picture from his meeting with the former India skipper on Instagram.

In the post, the ex-India players can be seen sitting on a couch. While Zaheer, Nehra and Patel have retired from competitive cricket, Dhoni still features in the IPL. Apart from playing together with Dhoni for India, Parthiv Patel also spent multiple seasons with Chennai Super Kings as a player.

Zaheer, Nehra, and Parthiv have already retired from competitive cricket. MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but is still playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their captain. He recently commenced preparations for the upcoming IPL 2024 season with batting practice sessions in the nets in Ranchi. This is likely to be Dhoni's last season for the men in yellow.




