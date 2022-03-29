Ashton Agar tests positive to COVID-19 ahead of Pakistan ODI series

Spinner Ashton Agar has become the second Australia player to test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours, and has been ruled out of the entire ODI series against Pakistan in Lahore. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday morning in Pakistan that Agar had tested positive, just 24 hours after Josh Inglis also tested positive. Australia team physiotherapist Brendan Wilson has also tested positive. All other players and staff returned negative tests.

Australia are also likely to be without all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is ruled out of today's game and remains an unlikely starter for the rest of the series after injuring his hip-flexor at training on Sunday. The visitors are already fielding an inexperienced line-up with a host of big names including Pat Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith missing the white-ball leg of the historic tour. Queensland batter Matt Renshaw was flown into Lahore on Monday as extra batting cover but has to complete three days isolation before joining the team. The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will be held entirely in Lahore, with the second match on March 31, and third on April 2.