Asia Cup 2022: India hold edge after power play against Pakistan

The Indian bowlers managed to get key breakthrough against arch rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture against Babar Azam led squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to get the key wicket of Babar Azam. Fakhar Zaman also failed to get of the blocks early before departing.

India won the toss and elected to field against arch rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday as Virat Kohli returned for his landmark 100th T20 international. India preferred the power-hitting of Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant to accommodate Kohli upfront. Pakistan, without its key paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, gave a debut to fast bowler Naseem Shah and also preferred Shahnawaz Dahani over fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the starting XI.