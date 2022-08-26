Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. complains of back pain during training session

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr, on Thursday, August 25, complained of back pain, adding to his team’s worries before the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The young speedster suffered pain during a training session at ICC Academy in Dubai.Wasim Jr later underwent an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury.

As per reports, the scan is precautionary as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doesn’t want to take any risk, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played later this year.Wasim Jr. was a part of the Pakistan ODI squad that won the three-match ODI series against Scott Edwards’ Netherlands earlier this week.Earlier, Pakistan were dealt with a blow after their premier paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury that he sustained during the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year.