Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: Hong Kong join India and Pakistan in Group A

Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong managed to pip hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 8 wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, which gets underway on Saturday (August 27). Hong Kong were the only unbeaten side during the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier held at Al Ameerat in Oman.

HK will join Rohit Sharma’s Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Group A of Asia Cup 2022. Group A will begin with explosive clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). India will then take on Hong Kong on August 31 while Pakistan will face Hong Kong on September 2 before the Super 4 stage gets underway.