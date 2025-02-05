Tariff War: US Postal Service Suspends Incoming Packages From China and Hong Kong

Amid ongoing tariff war between to United States and China, the US government suspended postal services and packages from Chinese nations, including Hong Kong until further notice, reported the news agency Reuters on Wednesday, February 5.

The suspension, effective February 4, will not impact the flow of letters and 'flats' from China and Hong Kong, according to the website. UPSPS has not given an official comment on whether this was tied to US President Donald Trump's change to ending 'de minimis' shipments from China and other countries.

JUST IN: U.S. Postal Service says it’s no longer accepting packages from China and Hong Kong, effectively immediately pic.twitter.com/R7Lgu5whKu — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico for their border concerns and illegal migrants. However, on Monday, the Trump administration halted tariffs on these countries for 30 days after they agreed to secure their borders.

In a tit for tat answer, China has also imposed 15% tariff charges on US coal and liquefied natural gas products. The vast majority of goods shipped from China arrive outside the mail system, but Trump’s order specifically eliminated a “de minimis” tariff exemption for small quantities of items and low-value items, including those shipped through a postal service.