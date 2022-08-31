Asia Cup 2022: Rashid surpasses Southee to become 2nd-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is

Sharjah, Aug 31 Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday went past New Zealand pacer Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is during his team's win over Bangladesh in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here.

The leg-spinner, who had started the match with 112 scalps in this format, picked up 3/22, including the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah, to go to 115 wickets and climb to No. 2 in the men's T20I bowling charts.

Southee was second in the wicket-takers list with 114 wickets before the match. Shakib Al Hasan holds on to his record with 122 wickets, the most by anyone in the men's game, and the second best in all T20Is, behind West Indies' Anisa Mohammed (125).

The 23-year-old leg-spinner has had a remarkable T20I career so far, averaging 13.73 and an economy rate of 6.16 after 68 matches in the format. He has six hauls of four or more wickets in T20Is, which is again the joint-most in the men's game.

Rashid's spell, which followed an impressive three-wicket haul from Mujeeb ur Rahman, helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs.

However, it still took a remarkable 17-ball 43 not out from Najibullah Zadran for Afghanistan to seal a win and establish their position at the top of Group B in Asia Cup 2022 and ensure qualification to the next round.

