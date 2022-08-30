Asia Cup 2022: Team India sweat it out ahead of Hong Kong clash

Team India on Tuesday held a practice session ahead of their next Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong.

India and Hong Kong will square off in the Group A tie of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav were among the players captured sweating it out in the nets.

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters toiled hard to get their skills to the top level before their second Asia Cup match to confirm their entry into the Super Four phase of the tournament.

India started off their Asia Cup 2022 with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Men in Blue won the match by five wickets.

The Asian Cricket Council's marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor