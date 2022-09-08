Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli slams hits maiden T20I century, gets to his 71st int'l ton after 1020 days

Dubai, Sep 8 After an extended period of nearly three years, star India batter Virat Kohli on Thursday ended the wait for the magical three figure mark, slamming his 71st international hundred and his first in T20Is during his team's game against Afghanistan in Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, here.

Kohli, who last scored an international century in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019, ended the drought after 1020 days.

The star batter, who opened the batting with Rohit Sharma rested, put on a quickfire stand of 119 runs with KL Rahul for the opening wicket, before going berserk toward the end to get to the big milestone in 53 balls to continue his impressive run of form since his return to Team India in the continental tournament.

Before the century knock, Kohli had scored two fifties in the Asia Cup as well (59 not out against Hong Kong and 60 against Pakistan).

The 33-year old also completed 3500 runs during the course of the innings, becoming the second men's player to the landmark in T20Is after Rohit Sharma. He also completed 100 sixes in his T20I career, becoming the 10th men's player to reach the milestone.

With his much-awaited 71st international hundred, Kohli also equalled Ricky Ponting for the second-most international hundreds after Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 centuries.

Kohli's 122 not out is also the 13th highest score in men's T20Is and the highest by an Indian player after Rohit's 118 against Sri Lanka. His special knock, studded with 12 fours and 6 sixes, helped India post a daunting 212/2 batting first, the highest score in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor