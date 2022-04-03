Aus' Ellyse Perry expresses happiness after win over Eng in Women's CWC summit clash

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry expressed happiness after her side thrashed England in the final match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Australia are crowned the champions of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating England by 71 runs here at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

The bowlers did a splendid job for Australia to bowl England out for 285 after Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 had helped them to a score of 356/5 to win the World Cup for the record-extending 7th time.

"They are unique (the other WC wins) and for Midge (Healy) to do what she did was amazing to watch. We had a wonderful crowd in and it has been a fantastic tournament for the game. The teams that have played have competed so hard, there have been some amazing contests and for Australia to finish the way we did was just awesome. It was pretty close in the end (if she would make it or not for the final). Huge amount of gratitude to our medical staff over the last 10 days to help me get there," said Ellyse Perry in a post-match presentation.

"Equally a hard one as someone had to miss out and Annabel is a great mate of mine and disappointed that she was the one. I did mark my run-up when we got to the ground but I definitely wasn't needed. I guess just the shift in the attitude to take the game on all the time and to deal with pressure along the way. Just that mentality is the huge shift from the 2017 World Cup," she added.

Megan Schutt gave Australia the perfect start in their defence of 357 in the Final. Bowling an absolute peach of a delivery, the inswinger was too good for Danni Wyatt, as she was bowled for just 4. Schutt struck again, trapping Beaumont plumb in front of the stumps to get her prized scalp for 27 as England found themselves reeling at 38/2.

Skipper Heather Knight joined by Nat Sciver, stitched together a 48-run partnership, steering England out of troubled waters. Alana King then worked her magic again in the 15th over of the innings as Heather Knight was lbw in the sixth delivery, walking back for 26. Amy Jones was next to fall for 20.

Sciver would bring up her fifty, but England had a mountain to climb in the remainder of their innings. Wickets kept falling for the English team as Sciver kept on fighting, bringing up her second century of the 2022 World Cup against the same opponent. She would be brilliantly supported by Charlie Dean, as the pair embarked on a 65-run stand.

Dean's knock of 21 would finally end as Ash Gardner as a misguided reverse-sweep was caught at short third by Jess Jonassen.

Australia's moment of glory finally arrived in the 44th over, as Anya Shrubsole holed out to Jess Jonassen off the bowling of Ash Gardner, Meg Lanning's troops erupting in joy. It was a brilliant knock by Nat Sciver, who remained unbeaten at 148, to register the third-highest ever score in a 50-over World Cup final.

( With inputs from ANI )

