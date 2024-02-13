AUS vs WI 3rd T20I: Fan's Jaw-Dropping Catch While Holding Drink Goes Viral, Watch Video

During the third and final T20I match between Australia and West Indies in Perth, a fan grabbed attention with an incredible one-handed catch. As West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford smashed a six, the spectator, holding a drink, managed to catch the ball with one hand without spilling a drop. The video of this impressive catch quickly spread on social media.

In the game itself, although Australia had already won the series, West Indies claimed a victory by defeating Australia by 37 runs. Andre Russell played a crucial role, scoring 71 runs off just 29 balls, helping West Indies reach a strong total of 220/6. Rutherford, who hit the shot that led to the fan's catch, also performed well, scoring an unbeaten 67 runs. Australia, despite David Warner's 81 runs, fell short, scoring 183/5.

On the bowling front, Roston Chase was effective for West Indies, conceding only 19 runs and taking 2 wickets in his four overs. Romario Shepherd also contributed with 2 wickets for 31 runs in his four overs. The win gave West Indies their second victory of the tour, although Australia still won the series 2-1.