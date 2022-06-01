Australia men's head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Sri Lanka tour

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald will miss the first game of Australia’s historic tour to Sri Lanka after testing positive to Covid-19.The match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo on June 7 was supposed to be McDonald’s first since being appointed to the head coaching role full-time but instead he’ll watch from isolation as assistant Michael Di Venuto takes the reins. McDonald is set to join the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.

Former Test and Victoria seamer Clint McKay will be part of the coaching staff for the T20 and ODI component of the tour, joining Di Venuto and spin coach Sri Sriram.New Zealand icon Daniel Vettori and ex Victoria and Melbourne Renegades assistant Andre Borovec will then start their tenure as full-time assistant coaches for the two-Test series in Galle that begins on June 29.Borovec will also coach Australia A for their matches against Sri Lanka A prior to the Tests, assisted by Sunny Kaliyar, whose usual role is a performance analyst with the women's team.Ben Sawyer, an assistant coach under Matthew Mott for Australia's women's team, has pulled out of his role as an assistant with Australia A after landing a job as head coach of New Zealand's women's team.

