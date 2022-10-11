Australia T20I skipper in midst of 'inappropriate language' controversy in match vs England

Perth, Oct 11 Australia T20I skipper Aaron Finch is in the midst of an unseemly controversy after he was found to have used inappropriate language during the ninth over of England's innings and, in doing so, has breached the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Reportedly the stump microphone picked up the remarks, which led to the ICC reprimand of the veteran Australian cricketer, who is likely to step down as captain after the T20 World Cup at home, beginning on October 16.

Australia had lost the opening game of the three-match T20I series by eight runs here on October 9.

The Australia skipper was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match".

Finch admitted the offence and received an official reprimand and one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record, according to ICC.

While the offence was Finch's first in the last 24 months, the veteran does run the risk of being suspended should further incidents occur during the remainder of the series or at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Finch will lead Australia in the remaining two T20I against England in Canberra this week, before the reigning champions commence their T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22.

