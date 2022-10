Four wickets of the final four balls by Shami including one run-out helped India win the warm up game by six runs. Shami, who had reached Brisbane after recovering from COVID-19 and getting a go-ahead, had replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad of 15. Earlier, riding on the half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, India posted 186 for 7 in their World Cup warm-up match against Australia at Gabba. For Australia, Kane Richardson, 4-30, was the pick of the bowler.