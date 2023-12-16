Mohammed Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Test series in South Africa. Pacer Mohammed Shami failed to regain fitness on time and was on Saturday, ruled out from the two-match Test series against South Africa starting December 26, said BCCI. Shami was named in the squad for the two-match series provisionally. His inclusion was subject to fitness clearance. “Mohd. Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests,” BCCI said in a release.

In another major development regarding the support staff of Team India, head Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T. Dilip will not be with the ODI squad. They will instead join the Test squad to prepare for the red-ball matches.“Team (Senior Men) Head Coach Mr Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Mr Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Mr Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach Mr T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series