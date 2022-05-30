Australia’s hectic 2022-23 summer to begin against Zimbabwe in August

The Australia Men's team have a very busy 2022-2023 home season staring at them.Australia will host West Indies (2 Tests) and South Africa (3 Tests) in a blockbuster red-ball summer later in the year. The Test season will begin in Perth as opposed to Brisbane and the second Test against WI will be a day-night affair in Adelaide. South Africa will kick off the three-match series at the Gabba before playing the coveted Boxing Day and New Year Tests.Leading up to that are limited-overs series against Zimbabwe (3 ODIs), New Zealand (3 ODIs),

West Indies (2 T20Is) before three T20Is and three ODIs against England which sandwich the T20 World Cup.

The Test summer kicks off after the third ODI against England.The dates for the ODI series against South Africa which follows in January remain unconfirmed; Cricket South Africa have requested to reconsider the dates but Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said that they have been "unable to find alternative dates as yet.""We are hosting a record six touring nations to Australia this season, in addition to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It promises to be an incredible summer," added Hockley. "We are delighted that Test cricket is coming back to Perth Stadium for the first Test of the summer versus the West Indies, after almost three years without international cricket, and we look forward to hosting South Africa over Boxing Day and New Year for the first time since 2008."After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men's team as we honour our commitments to the ICC's Future Tours Program. This provides important opportunities to progress towards ICC World Test Championship Final qualification as well as build up for the ICC Men's One-Day World Cup in India in 2023. Meanwhile, the women's team will host Pakistan for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in January.