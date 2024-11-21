Umpire Tony de Nobrega Suffers Facial Injury After Being Hit by Ball During Third-Grade Cricket Match in Australia (See Pic)

Tony de Nobrega, a cricket umpire from Western Australia, was hospitalised after a ball struck him in the face during a third-grade match in the West Australian Suburban Turf Cricket Association (WASTCA).

De Nobrega was officiating a game between North Perth and Wembley Districts at Charles Veryard Reserve when the incident occurred over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the WASTCA Umpires Association, the umpire was fortunate to avoid fractures but may require surgery.

“Spending the night in the hospital, Tony was fortunate enough not to have any broken bones. However, doctors are keeping him under observation, and surgery is not out of the question. We wish Tony all the best for a fast recovery from this terrible incident and look forward to him being up and about shortly,” the WASTCA Umpires Association said in the post. “The umpiring team is right behind you, mate. Rest up, Tony.”