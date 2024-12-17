Border Gavaskar Trophy: Josh Hazlewood To Miss Remainder of India Series Due To Calf Injury

Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the Test series against India after the paceman suffered a calf strain on the fourth day of the Brisbane Test. A Cricket Australia statement confirmed that the 33-year-old will also not take part in the remainder of the Gabba Test. Hazlewood bowled only six overs in Australia's first innings and only one on Tuesday (December 17), the fourth day of the Test. He hurt his calf during the warm-ups and only belatedly joined the play in the morning session. He appeared ginger in the only over he bowled and was well down on his bowling speeds before walking off the field. Subsequent scans confirmed that he had strained his right calf.

"He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series. A squad replacement will be made in due course," a CA statement read. This is not the first time when Josh Hazlewood has faced injury issues in the ongoing series. He also missed the last Test match in Adelaide due to side strain, which he suffered during the first Test at Perth. Scott Boland played in his place in Adelaide and picked up five wickets in the match. However, Hazlewood was deemed fit for the ongoing Test and immediately replaced Boland despite the latter's impressive performance.

The recent injury concern is not great news for Australia who are trying to push for a win. With Hazlewood unavailable at the moment, Australia is left with just two frontline quicks in Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with Mitchell Marsh playing as the fast bowling allrounder.