Babar Azam becomes first batter to score three consecutive ODI tons twice

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a century in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series against West Indies on June 8 (Wednesday) at Multan Cricket Stadium, also making it three centuries in the last three ODI outings . With his latest ton, Babar became the first batter in the history of the format to score three consecutive hundreds twice. Babar’s 103 against West Indies came on the back of 114 and 105* against Australia in Lahore, which presented a series win of 2-1 over the Aussies. The Pakistani skipper earlier achieved the feat of scoring three tons in three ODI matches, back in 2016 against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 27-year-old has also scored over fifty runs in each of his last five innings, four of them being over a hundred runs.

Babar Azam is on the threshold of becoming the 11th batter from his nation to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. The Lahore-born cricketer will have a chance to accomplish the milestone during the Men in Green’s upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played from Wednesday, June 8 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.In 200 matches for Pakistan, the 27-year-old Azam has racked up 9798 runs at an average of 50.76 with 23 centuries and 65 half-centuries to show for his efforts. Babar has been a prolific run-scorer for his country and is deemed as one of the best batters among the current crop of players.Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq are the other Pakistani batters in the 10,000-run club.Inzamam, also a former Pakistan skipper, is the only batter in the elite list to have scored over 20,000 runs at the international level.

