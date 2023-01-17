Bangladesh Cricket Board likely to introduce 6 month review clause in central contracts

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is planning to introduce a 'six-month review' clause in the central contracts for the players this year. The BCB cricket operation chairman, Jalal Yunus, confirmed to Cricbuzz on Monday that they have decided to include the clause and will be taking the approval in the next board meeting. The national selection panel recently recommended to the board that contracted players be reviewed every six months to look at the progress of the players.

“Yes, we will have a review of centrally contracted cricketers after every six months. From now onwards we want the boys to value the central contract and act accordingly,” said Jalal. “We have not yet decided whether we will scrap the contract if anyone is found performing below par but more than anything else this initiative is taken to make a competitive atmosphere among the cricketers getting the central contract. ”The list of BCB's centrally contracted cricketers for 2023 will be made public after the board meeting where BCB cricket operations will take the required approval to put the new law in place for centrally-contracted cricketers. BCB is planning to trim the 21-member list that was in place last year to 18 or 19 and it would largely depend on how the board would accommodate Mahmudullah in the list. Mahmudullah has already retired from Test cricket and his T20I future looks very bleak after being excluded from the last ICC T20 World Cup squad. There is a possibility that Mahmudullah might be included in a new category named 'Only ODIs'.

