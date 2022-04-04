Bangladesh to lodge official complaint about sledging, umpiring after Test defeat to SA

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to file a complaint with the ICC about sledging during the Durban Test, according to them, the umpires ignored their on-field complaints in the Test match against South Africa.

A plan is being made to file a complaint regarding the sledging and umpiring in the match. Bangladesh had to face defeat by a huge margin in this match.

BBC's Head of Cricket Operations Jalal Yunus said that the board had already filed a written complaint regarding umpiring after the completion of the ODI series against the Proteas. He even claimed that the match umpires had misbehaved with Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal. He said that he will also file an official complaint regarding this Test match.

"We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series. The match referee [Andy Pycroft] had an argument with our manager Nafees Iqbal, but then we gave him a written complaint. We will lodge another official complaint about this Test match," ESPNcricinfo quotes Jalal Yunus as saying.

"Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires' decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires," he added.

Keshav Maharaj's seven-wicket haul and Simon Harmer's three wickets helped South Africa register a massive 220 run victory over Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series here at Kingsmead, Durban on Monday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history. Maharaj finished the match with figures of 7/32 in 10 overs. Simon Harmer picked up the other three wickets as the Proteas registered a comprehensive win.

( With inputs from ANI )

