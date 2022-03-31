Bangladesh's Mominul Haque calls on bowlers to step up as visitors eye Test series against SA

Captain Mominul Haque has called on fast-bowlers Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam to step up as Bangladesh strive to extend their winning campaign against South Africa into the Test series here at Kingsmead on Thursday.

Bangladesh have lost all six Tests on three previous tours to South Africa. Despite their previous records Bangladesh's pace attack outshined the hosts in the ODI series and paved the way for their 2-1 historic win.

"If you want to win Tests abroad, pace bowlers have to do well. If they can bring us breakthroughs at the right time, they will have a big role. They have rested and recovered over the last week. They are in good mood they are all in good shape, physically and mentally," said Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque.

"South African wickets are helpful towards fast bowlers but regardless of the conditions, we have to bowl well. We have to maintain discipline in our line and length wherever you bowl. You have to put the batters under pressure," said Haque.

Bangladesh head into the Test series with a high level of confidence having just won a historic ODI series. Mominul admitted his team is confined by the recent victory.

"When you start a tour with an ODI series win, it really raises the team's confidence, Of course, we have to start afresh in this Test series, and there are differences between white- and red-ball cricket. But we have confidence from the New Zealand tour. We have to play as we did in New Zealand, follow those processes, which will bring us more confidence," he added.

"No matter what wicket we play on, we need to bowl in a process and put pressure by bowling in the right places. If you want to win Tests abroad, then pace bowlers need to perform because if they can bring early breakthrough it helps a lot,'' Haque added.

