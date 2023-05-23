BCCI, Adidas announce multi-year partnership as official kit sponsor of Indian team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : The global sportswear brand will now design and manufacture jerseys, kits and other merchandise for India's Men's, Women's, and U-19 teams.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Adidas have announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. The contract, which runs through March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI- including the men's, women's and youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals, the official release said.

Cricket remains the most popular sport in India, as well as experiencing continued expansion all over the world - sellout crowds, increased elite competition and grassroots growth. Indian cricket has also evolved exponentially with a world-class youth system that reliably produces great athletes, a leading domestic league and a cricketing identity that is revered globally.

The partnership between the BCCI and Adidas will drive the sport forward both on and off the pitch with the sports brand bringing its innovative designs and expertise to Indian cricket. adidas has a long history of equipping some of the best teams in the world with footwear and apparel, created to be the best for the athlete. The BCCI and Adidas will also bring their partnership to life by inspiring the next generation of young cricketers and growing the game for all.

Speaking about the partnership, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said "We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket".

Speaking about the partnership, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said: "We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest-growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India."

Speaking about the partnership, Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India said, "We are beyond excited for this historic moment at Adidas, not just in India but also globally. We are proud to see the three stripes on the Indian cricket team. This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.

With its rich history in sport through its long-term and innovative agreements with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer, and sports teams all over the globe, the new partnership with the BCCI will further enhance the brand's presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India. In addition to the Men's & Women's Senior National Cricket Team, Adidas will also kit India "A" Men's and Women's National Team, India "B" Men's and Women's National Team, India U-19 Men's and Women's National Team, their coaches, and staff.

