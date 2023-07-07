BCCI approves Indian cricket teams' participation in Asian Games 2023

The BCCI Apex Council on Friday approved the participation of the Indian men's and women's teams for the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou in September-October. India had not taken part cricket event in Incheon Asian Games in 2014.While a second-string Indian men’s team will participate in the event, which begins on September 28, as it coincides with the Men in Blue’s preparation for World Cup 2023. But a full-strength side will be picked for the women's event, beginning September 19.

In a note, BCCI said considering the crowded international schedule, it will be a challenge to field a team at Asian Games but contributing to the national cause is also important. "Through effective planning, communication, and co-ordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men's and women's categories in line with the Government of India's directions," the board said as per PTI report.Cricket has been played only thrice in Asian Games history and the last time it held in Incheon in 2014 when India did not take part. The competition coincides with crucial time for men's team with India hosting the ODI World Cup from October 5.

