BCCI asks Team India players for quick showers amid shortage of water supply in Harare

The KL Rahul-led Indian team is currently in Harare for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the opening game, the Indian board has asked its players to take quick showers and their pool sessions have also been cut down. This decision or request has been made to the players in the wake of the water crisis in the city. All possible measures are being taken to ensure water is not wasted.

Yes, the water situation in Harare is severe and the players have been informed about that. They have been asked not to waste water at any cost and take bath for as little time as possible. Also, pool sessions have been cut down to save water," a BCCI official told InsideSport.

People who live in the city are facing the worst water crisis ever and are having to travel distance to get water. The surprising bit here is the fact that it is not drought that has caused the situation, instead, it is the water production plant at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Waterworks that ran out of essential water treatment chemicals. It supplies water to over 2 million people. That resulted in the scarcity of water supply.