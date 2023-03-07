BCCI likely to appeal on ICC's rating of Indore pitch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in all probability might go on to challenge the rating of the Indore pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium by the International Cricket Council (ICC), used in the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy. The rating by the ICC is what is turning out to be the last nail in the coffin. “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match,” Chris Broad the match referee had said earlier giving his verdict on the Indore pitch.

As per the global governing body's rules, the BCCI has exactly two weeks to raise a challenge against the sanction. In all high chances, the BCCI might just want to use it this time for the Indore pitch.“We will take stock of the situation and decide,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. For the unversed, the Indore pitch has already received three demerit points. If in the coming five years, the Indore pitch goes on to receive atleast two more demerit points, thereby accumulating a total of five points, then the Holkar Cricket Stadium will be suspended for a period of one year from hosting any international matches.